Friday, 24 February 2017

FG sacks all directors at NCAA

The Federal government has ordered the immediate sack of all directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The letter of their dismissal was issued from the Ministry of Transport.

Confirming the dismissals to newsmen, the general manager of NCAA, Sam Adurugboye, said the reason for the sack was however not stated in the letter.


“It is true that the directors have been disengaged but I don’t have details of the reasons given for the action by the ministry,” he said.

Those affected include Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Mr Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration) and Mr Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), Mr Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Mr Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon (Director of General Aviation), and Mr Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

Recall that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo paid an unscheduled visit to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport yesterday where he inspected facilities at the airport.
