Tuesday, 21 February 2017

FG reportedly plans to further devalue the Naira as exchange rate now N520 to $1

The Federal government reportedly has plans to further devalue the Naira, this is accoridng toSahara Reporters. This morning the exchange rate went all time low to N520 to $1. 
 
Recall that in May 2016, President Buhari succumbed to pressure to devalue the Naira after many months of insisting he would not because he believes devaluation would further kill the Naira.
5 comments:

Joy said...

Ok ooo

21 February 2017 at 12:47
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Pls england should come and Re-Colonise us again abeg.. This is unbearable....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

21 February 2017 at 12:50
dee boi said...

Na wah... dee

21 February 2017 at 13:05
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

MAY GOD HELP US.

21 February 2017 at 13:06
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

MAY GOD HELP US.

21 February 2017 at 13:06

