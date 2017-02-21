FG reportedly plans to further devalue the Naira as exchange rate now N520 to $1

The Federal government reportedly has plans to further devalue the Naira, this is accoridng toSahara Reporters. This morning the exchange rate went all time low to N520 to $1.
Recall that in May 2016, President Buhari succumbed to pressure to devalue the Naira after many months of insisting he would not because he believes devaluation would further kill the Naira.
