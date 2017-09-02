FG identifies main cause of Hike in food prices, set to adopt measures to reduce it

At its Federal Executive Council meeting last week, the Federal government constituted a task force to advise the government on how best to address the rising cost of food items across the country.
Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, who is part of the special task force, told state house correspondents yesterday that investigations by the taskforce showed that the increase in the pump price of diesel caused an increase in the transportation which has automatically caused the recent hike in the prices of many food items.
To address this issue, Ogbeh said the Federal government has resolved to start using railway wagons to transport food items across the country. He noted that the use of wagons to transport cattle from the North to Lagos has helped in drastically reducing the cost of cattle in the South and that this measure will now be replicated in the transportation of food items as well.
“We will also work with state governments to reduce delays experienced by trucks along the roads through all sort of taxes by local governments” he said.
Are these people mumu ni, so it actually took them couple of days to know that those are the the causes of the hike ( even, they are still leaving out the prime cause: The exchange rate). Even a 5years old baby on the street will tell them at a go that cause, which they had to form one busy committee before they know the cause. SMH.... I sorry sorry oO #singing in Felas tone
Crazy set of leaders! As if they don't have all of these in their campaign manifesto.
Is it that the education level in this country is poor or the people in this country are just dumb or a dumb down has drastically reduced our IQ level? what is this, how can they say they just identified the main cause of hike in food prices, when the things stated are common street knowledge. Everyone already knows the cause of the current food price hike, how come these elites are stating they just identified it. Are they not even intelligent enough to have known all these while. Is Nigeria just a few months old? what kind of people are running this country. Basic knowledge is now being hyped as breaking news, God help us from our leaders, In this 21st century. Common sense is not common at all. Kai! at this rate, a lot of issues would not be resolved on time.
That is not enough. Re established the price control board to effect reduction of prices of food items
Osibajo is working.
So their rubbish policy no follow abi? Not even fuel, how many cars use diesel? Not dollar also abi?
Reduce cost of $ and fuel and food prices will fall. Also better road and rail links to transport food from the hinterland to the cities. Simple. You don't need to pay a committee a huge amount to come up with nothing
UN BETTER DO OH! BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING. WE KNOW ITS NOT EASY..........MAKE UNA FEAR GOD OH!
ALWAYS TALKING NO ACTIONS
So if hunger neva kill person finish they won't do something abi? This gov.t is clueless and it's buhari's fault for picking a team of morons.
They r all crazy,so na only diesel cause high cost? what of dollar,fuel @ 145? this people r jokes they r just playing with our head
Amen! Hope it isn't words without action as usual.
You guys are still not yet getting it. Railway wagons! I was thinking you were going to say reduce the Cost of Diesel. Railway tracks are just not in every cities nor villages in the country. Anyway, i advice you guys think harder cos it's not only diesel that's the cos of hike in food prices.
This Baba sef. so he doesnt knw that cost of diesel & transport is a factor. shebi, una don increase cost of petroleum products.pms -145/ltr, AGO- 260/Ltr. what are u setting up committees on to do. chai! APC, IT WIL NEVER BE WELL WIT U GUYS
Instead of fighting to reduce the cost of diesel they are looking for short cut, many business and org depend on diesel to run smoothly since there is no light.
Talk is cheap.
......recent hike in the prices of all food items... WOW! This leaders are definitely not in touch with the realities on ground.
So so talk talik after two years in power a bag of rice #26000 a litre of kerosine #650 etc shamless fantastically corrupt people in power. Anike
