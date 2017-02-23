FG files fresh charges against Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal

In the new charges, Saraki is accused of falsely declaring that he purchased a property at number 15A Macdonald Street Ikoyi, Lagos through his company Carlisle Properties Limited in 2003 when actually the said property was sold to G and C Real Estates Properties and Investment Company limited for 12million Naira.
He is also accused of making false declaration that he acquired the properties through sales of agricultural commodities, when it was purchased using a loan from a commercial bank. The case has been adjourned to March 2nd.
3 comments:
Make dem stop this charade kwanu. We tired of hearing about this mata wey no go reach anywhere.
Same Sariki continues to have closed door & open window meetings with Buhari & Osibanjo. Mstcheeew
*ghanaman signing out*
Seen and noted.
NA SO THEM GO DEY DO AM WITH NO RESULT UNTIL 4YRS GO ELAPSE.....
