Thursday, 23 February 2017

FG files fresh charges against Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal

The Federal Government has filed fresh charges against Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Saraki is being tried for false declaration of his assets while he was governor of Kwara state. At the resumed hearing of the case today, the charges against him were amended to 18.


In the new charges, Saraki is accused of falsely declaring that he purchased a property at number 15A Macdonald Street Ikoyi, Lagos through his company Carlisle Properties Limited in 2003 when actually the said property was sold to G and C Real Estates Properties and Investment Company limited for 12million Naira.

He is also accused of making false declaration that he acquired the properties through sales of agricultural commodities, when it was purchased using a loan from a commercial bank. The case has been adjourned to March 2nd.
3 comments:

Ghanaman said...

Make dem stop this charade kwanu. We tired of hearing about this mata wey no go reach anywhere.
Same Sariki continues to have closed door & open window meetings with Buhari & Osibanjo. Mstcheeew


*ghanaman signing out*

23 February 2017 at 17:09
Ohiren's Zone said...

Seen and noted.

23 February 2017 at 17:11
EasyBiz said...

NA SO THEM GO DEY DO AM WITH NO RESULT UNTIL 4YRS GO ELAPSE.....
23 February 2017 at 17:17

