Monday, 27 February 2017

FG appoints five Directors, GM for NCAA

Three days after firing all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA, the Federal government has today appointed five new directors and a general manager for the agency.

According to a statement released by the General Manager, Public Affairs of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, the newly appointees include Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR);

Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN), Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA), Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS);Engr. Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS) and Lawrence Mathew Kwajok,(General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS). The statement adds that their appointment is with immediate efect.
