FG appoints five Directors, GM for NCAA

According to a statement released by the General Manager, Public Affairs of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, the newly appointees include Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR);
Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN), Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA), Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS);Engr. Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS) and Lawrence Mathew Kwajok,(General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS). The statement adds that their appointment is with immediate efect.
