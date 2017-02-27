 FFK says he is set to expose those behind the Synagogue church 2014 building collapse | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

FFK says he is set to expose those behind the Synagogue church 2014 building collapse

On Friday September 12th 2014, Prophet T.B Joshua's Synangogue Church of All Nations in Lagos collapsed leaving 126 people, mostly South Africans, dead. In this series of tweets shared today, Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said he has carried out investigations and will soon expose those behind the collapse.



According to him, a plane hovered around the building just before it collapsed and the target was T.B Joshua and his success.
2/27/2017 08:21:00 pm

5 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

go ahead sir

27 February 2017 at 20:24
Vivian Reginalds said...

hehe *sipping lipton*
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

27 February 2017 at 20:24
Anonymous said...

Imagine, remember you still have pending loot case in court.

27 February 2017 at 20:32
Cosmos Olakunle said...

We are waiting to hear from you,d man of God has not been the same since the incident

27 February 2017 at 20:37
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Ok sir. We r waiting


Long live LIB

27 February 2017 at 20:37

