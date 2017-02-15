 FFK reacts to Fayose's allegation that FG has seized state's January allocation | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

FFK reacts to Fayose's allegation that FG has seized state's January allocation

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to claims by Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, that the Federal government has seized the January allocation of the state.

Fayose at a press conference in the state, alleged that the Federal government is yet to release the state's January allocation just because of his opposing and critical views. Reacting to this claim, FFK says the move by the Federal government is petty, vindictive and reprehensible.
2/15/2017 06:09:00 pm

4 comments:

Rukky Abdullahi said...

English, next pls

15 February 2017 at 18:19
Anonymous said...

FFK double tuale \o/ \o/ confirmed butt-licker LOLROF !

15 February 2017 at 18:25
livingstone chibuike said...

dis kind govt self

15 February 2017 at 18:28
Confidence Int'l said...

Well it is a pity that this current administration do not want opposition but they forgot the the beauty of democracy is opposition. They will make u to sit up, correct some mistakes

15 February 2017 at 18:29

