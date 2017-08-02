 Femi Kuti loses his maternal grandmother | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Femi Kuti loses his maternal grandmother

Music Legend, Femi Kuti has lost his maternal grandmother. He shared a photo of her on his Instagram page and wrote;
"My Maternal Grandmother , who changed my life by talking sense into me changing my whole attitude positively.Will miss u thanks for the love and care (RIP) u will always be in my heart of hearts.
7 comments:

Teslim Omipidan said...

Rest in peace mama!
8 February 2017 at 08:57
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Chai every body don dey die as if death na traveling.
GREET TERRORIST BUHARI FOR ME IN HELL















#sad indeed

8 February 2017 at 08:58
Anonymous said...

8 February 2017 at 09:07
Anonymous said...

8 February 2017 at 09:12
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

SORRY OO






AUNTY LINDA 👩





8 February 2017 at 09:18
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

8 February 2017 at 09:20
OSINANL said...

RIP TO HER

8 February 2017 at 09:23

Post a Comment

