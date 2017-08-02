Femi Kuti loses his maternal grandmother

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
"My Maternal Grandmother ,
who changed my life by talking sense into me changing my whole attitude
positively.Will miss u thanks for the love and care (RIP) u will always
be in my heart of hearts.
Rest in peace mama!Beautiful Nigerians, check out this new compilation of Top Traditional Dances in Nigeria and stay elated throughout the day!
Chai every body don dey die as if death na traveling.GREET TERRORIST BUHARI FOR ME IN HELL#sad indeed
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A SUGAR MUMMY OR DADDY PLEASE CALL THIS LINE 08132333771 PLEASE BE MATURED>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
May she rest in peace, Amen. Order for Ofe Akwu(Banga soup), Ofe Onubu(bitter leaf soup) Vegetable soup etc. Please call 07085401702. Location is Lekki Lagos.Thank you.
SORRY OOAUNTY LINDA 👩PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Rip
RIP TO HER
Post a Comment
7 comments:
Rest in peace mama!
Beautiful Nigerians, check out this new compilation of Top Traditional Dances in Nigeria and stay elated throughout the day!
Chai every body don dey die as if death na traveling.
GREET TERRORIST BUHARI FOR ME IN HELL
#sad indeed
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A SUGAR MUMMY OR DADDY PLEASE CALL THIS LINE 08132333771 PLEASE BE MATURED>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
May she rest in peace, Amen. Order for Ofe Akwu(Banga soup), Ofe Onubu(bitter leaf soup) Vegetable soup etc. Please call 07085401702. Location is Lekki Lagos.Thank you.
SORRY OO
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Rip
RIP TO HER
Post a Comment