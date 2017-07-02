"Reports that are coming out of MITV that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has agreed to return 26 million naira to the EFCC in an attempt to settle his case at the Abuja Federal High Court out of court with them are false. The matter was adjourned in the Abuja Federal High Court today primarily because a new lawyer in the person of Mr. Ahmed Raji SAN was now handling the case and he needed time to be properly briefed on the matter and to go through the file. Under no circumstances will Chief Fani-Kayode pay any money back to EFCC or any other government agency because he never colllected any money from any government agency in the first place. The reports are false, embarrasing and mischevous."- Jude Ndukwe, spokesman to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.
Tuesday, 7 February 2017
Femi Fani Kayode denies agreeing to return N26m to EFCC, says the matter is still in court
3 comments:
