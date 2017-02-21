Femi Adesina says it is only Pres Buhari that can disclose what is wrong with him

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says it is only President Buhari that can disclose the type of ailment that he is currently suffering from. Adesina said this when he spoke to state house correspondents in Abuja today. He said we should believe what President Buhari said that there is no cause for alarm
Don’t you know that the Hippocratic Oath even forbids a doctor from speaking about the condition of his patient except the patient authorises it? It is only the patient himself who can speak about what he is going through. This is the person going through these series of tests and rest and he says no cause to worry. Let us believe that" he said
He says it is what President Buhari tells him to say to Nigerians that he says.
"I speak for somebody. I do not speak for myself. So it is what he tells me to say that I say and the statement transmitted to me is that the president needs to rest for some further time”.
Reacting to allegations that President Buhari has lost his voice due to his ailment, Adesina said
"Those people need to prove it. He spoke with President Trump. Did Trump say he did not speak with Nigerian President. Anybody can allege anything. My message to Nigerians is that let us learn to believe our leaders. This is a man we elected into office and he says no cause to worry, let us believe him".
