Female banker attacked for dating married man in Zimbabwe (Video)
A video showing the moment a Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe worker was confronted by an angry woman accusing her of dating her husband has emerged online. In the video below, the CBZ employee identified as Natasha is filmed while being attacked by an unidentified woman who went on to pour cooking oil and floor over her. According to Zim News, the confrontation happened at Corner Fourth and Nelson Mandela street where Natasha works for CBZ bank. Watch the video after the cut...
