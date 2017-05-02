Fela was beaten and brutalised, 2face gave up on an ordinary threat - Nigerians remember Fela after cancellation of protest

The cancellation of the February 6 protest by 2face Idibia last night continues to generate more reactions on social media.
Now, the dynamics of the conversation is changing online. Nigerians are bringing in the late Fela Kuti into the discussion saying he lived, fought and died for Nigerians while 2face Idibia who has not been beaten or brutalised gave up on an ordinary threat.
See what Nigerians are saying after the cut....
6 comments:
His name is 2face so don't be surprised by his actions. He is acting according to his stage name 2face.
Itu-baba once they have honor you to cancel the protest,my broda plz abide and let watch for some days of change.
I knew it...
I commented it here that Tuface will give up after few threats
That was fela..
"When a boy doesn't come of age and ties the manly wrapper, when the wind comes it will him and the wrapper!" 2 Baba u fall hand wella! xxxx
Yes he chickened out. So? He's human he's allowed to get scared. He's got a family to think of Biko. Free the man. #never start what you can't finish#
