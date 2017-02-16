FCMB at it again – gives out brand new Car, bursary, other prizes to winners of Flexx Promo

Yesterday, February 14, 2017, Samuel Precious Onyekachi became a proud owner of a brand new Hyundai Veloster car, courtesy of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited Flexx Promo. She emerged at the draws ceremony held at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba Lagos.
The event was part of the Bank’s activities to celebrate this year’s Valentine Day. Among other fantastic prizes doled out to numerous students who graced the colourful and fun-filled event, another set of 100 winners received smart phones, while 20 others were beneficiaries of bursary awards to the tune of N50,000.00 each.
The promo, which ran for nine months, was among the benefits to customers who opened FCMB’s youth-centric banking product, known as Flexx account. To participate in the reward scheme, all a Flexx account holder was required to do was to maintain an average balance of N10,000.00 monthly within the promo period.
One of the winners of a smart phone at the event, David Eboh, was full of commendation to the Bank for developing a product focused not just on exciting youths, but empowering them for life after school.
‘’I consider the FCMB Flexx product as a life-changing one, because of the many benefits it offers not just to me at the moment, but in future. I am very excited to have emerged as one of the winners of the promo and I look forward to benefiting more from being a customer of FCMB’’, he added.Another winner, Abisola Ogunshola, expressed immense gratitude to FCMB for what she described as an amazing New Year and valentine day gift. According to her,
‘’I have been thinking and praying on how to get money to buy another phone, since the one I am using presently has been giving me challenges. To have won a phone in the FCMB Flexx promo has solved that problem. I am proud to be a customer of FCMB and I believe I stand to gain a lot from this even after school’’.This is the latest in the stream of giveaways Flexx Customers, popularly called “Flexxers” have enjoyed throughout the month of February. In the Bank’s #BankingOnLove campaign, 20 customers have already emerged winners of N10,000 each, with an additional 20 winners to emerge in the remaining two weeks in February. In addition, customers were treated to a N60,000 worth of airtime giveaway on Valentine’s Day as a show of love from #MyBankAndI.
The Flexx proposition is targeted at young people who are actively seeking platforms that allow them express their uniqueness, while building skills for financial success. It is designed to meet the overall financial needs of young people within the age range of 16 and 25 years, where and how they want those needs met. This is summarised in the description of Flexx as, “An app, a card, an account”, which gives account holders the freedom to bank on the go, using the Flexx Mobile App. If you don’t have a Flexx account yet, you can open one here http://on.fcmb.com/GetFlexxOnline-2.
