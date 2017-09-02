Family of a Nigerian lady petitions FG over her death and cremation of her corpse by Polish husband

At a press conference which held in Lagos, the deceased elder sister, Oluwashola Abimbola Essien-Nelson, claims her sister was murdered by her husband and her corpse hastily cremated in order to cover up his crime.
In a petition dated January 29, 2017, the family accused Mr Gaska of murder, unlawful cremation and burial of Oluwashola in Krakow, Poland. Late Oluwashola studied in Poland where she later met and married her husband, Mr Jakub Gaska in 2010.
A part of the petition read
"The last verbal conversation I had with the deceased took place on December 24, 2016, and she made no complaint about her health. At about 11.28am, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, I received a telephone call from the husband that ‘there had been an accident, Shola had fallen unconscious and had died.’
“The husband did not tell me the nature of the so called accident. I was still conversing with the husband when the telephone was disconnected.
“The husband later called me back on the same day, stating that Oluwashola fell ill on Tuesday, and that he and his sister took her to the a hospital (the name of the hospital was not provided). He said she passed away at about 3am on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.”
The petition also stated that, the family informed Mr Gaska of their plans to come to Krakow for her burial and their desire to see her corpse but he cremated her body without informing them.
“We also made it clear to him that because of the sudden nature of her death, we want to see her corpse. We sent several sets of representatives from the Nigerian community to him in this regard, but he refused to allow anyone access to the corpse. His response was that Oluwashola said only Ambibola and no other person, should see her corpse,” the petition read.
Mr Gaska reportedly cremated her body on 2nd January 2017 and interred the ashes on January 7, 2017 without informing the Adefolalus
He should be arrested
Na wa oooo.
Which fg? The one that hasn't sorted out its own wahala? Something wey them go use voodoo and black magic settle the case
