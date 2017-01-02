LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Fake Ugandan doctors nabbed for selling medical certificate in South Africa

South African Police Service (SAPS) has revealed that two fake Ugandan doctors were denied bail by the Bafokeng Magistrate Court following their arrest for selling medical certificate. The fake Ugandan doctors, James Lwanyaga 48 and his friend Paul Linton Ssengoba 47 were recently arrested by the Hawks Commercial Crime Unit in Klerksdorp for contravening the Health Professions Act 54 of 1976.
According to a SAPS report, the related that 'on three occasions, Lwanyaga and Ssengoba sold medical certificates to undercover cops for R150, R200 R300 without any form of examination.

When the Hawks searched Lwanyaga’s house, nine (9) medical certificates with different doctors’ names were found and he claimed that Ssengoba was the one supplying him with certificates.'

However, members of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) verified that all nine doctors whose names were written on the medical certificates were registered with Health Profession but James Lwanyaga and Paul Linton Ssengoba are not registered doctors.

The fake doctors will re-appear at the Marikana Magistrate Court and the Bafokeng Magistrate on Tuesday, February  7, 2017.
Posted by at 2/01/2017 05:25:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts