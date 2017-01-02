Fake Ugandan doctors nabbed for selling medical certificate in South Africa

According to a SAPS report, the related that 'on three occasions, Lwanyaga and Ssengoba sold medical certificates to undercover cops for R150, R200 R300 without any form of examination.
When the Hawks searched Lwanyaga’s house, nine (9) medical certificates with different doctors’ names were found and he claimed that Ssengoba was the one supplying him with certificates.'
However, members of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) verified that all nine doctors whose names were written on the medical certificates were registered with Health Profession but James Lwanyaga and Paul Linton Ssengoba are not registered doctors.
The fake doctors will re-appear at the Marikana Magistrate Court and the Bafokeng Magistrate on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
No comments:
Post a Comment