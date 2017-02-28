 "Fake rumors make you stronger and bigger" - Gifty reacts to photos from her alleged wedding | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

"Fake rumors make you stronger and bigger" - Gifty reacts to photos from her alleged wedding

Earlier today, a supposed cousin-in-law to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, shared photos reportedly taken at her wedding. She revealed that Gifty who claims to be single, actually wed a man named David Sorochukwu Akumah in 2014. 
 
Gifty has however reacted in a post via her Instagram page after the photos hit the internet. She wrote: 
"Love makes you smile...HATE makes you famous..FAKE rumors  makes you stronger and BIGGER... PS: no matter what is said or written i will always be the HEAD in the GAME...... I AM GIFTY POWERS...that's my name! #GODCANBLESSANYBODY #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD"
31 comments:

Shantelle said...

This girl sabi lei...jeez

28 February 2017 at 20:49
Uti said...

How can she say that..just accept u are a born flirt!

28 February 2017 at 20:51
VEEKEE FRESH said...

cool... u to talk

28 February 2017 at 20:53
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye pikin
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 February 2017 at 20:58
🔫 😎Sterling Archer 😎💲 said...

Smh😒😏😏

28 February 2017 at 21:00
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...this Gifty na Wa o.... we no even know who dey lie

28 February 2017 at 21:01
Tbabe said...

This gifty,i carry bum bum for you o..

28 February 2017 at 21:04
victor ibegbulam said...

Pls tell Gifty to respond to the allegations against her cus they are weighty enough. The pictures, the date of the wedding ceremonies (trad / white), names of venues where events were held and names of dignitaries in attendance. All these couldn't have been mere fabrication.

28 February 2017 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

This Girl is sick and needs help. So is she trying to tell us the wedding photos were photoshopped or they are from her upcoming movie?

28 February 2017 at 21:06
Anonymous said...

Nawa! Na real wa!

28 February 2017 at 21:09
Anonymous said...

Nne,re u married.those pics re real.why re u so fake.answer straight biko

28 February 2017 at 21:10
Anonymous said...

Are u married or not? Ashawo u can't even defend urself. Fake girl.

28 February 2017 at 21:10
Cypher said...

So why are you a lier? Liers don't grow.

28 February 2017 at 21:16
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

In dis Era of photoshop, we no longer know real and fake


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 21:17
Oghenetega said...

Were U the one in the wedding pictures or Not..
Don't come & refute rubbish abeg..

28 February 2017 at 21:17
Anonymous said...

Bloody liar. Gift you are a disgrace to everyone fake girl.

28 February 2017 at 21:23
Angela Judith said...

madam fear God small.

28 February 2017 at 21:25
uniquechic said...

she sounds dumb..is it true or not. she is rather being evasive..
what is d big deal in being married dat ppl r talking upanddan and she cant remove herself from such..if its a lie my dear by now u shd be laffing over it and show ppl its fake news instead of spewing rubbish

28 February 2017 at 21:27
Kemcin said...

Even till now your still lying. Menh you can kill. I reject this type as a daughter in law in jesus name amen.

28 February 2017 at 21:33
judith umeh said...

Hia are you agent of lair's? Is your father lai Mohammed? Must you be celebrity? Must you lia to be famous? Haba...

28 February 2017 at 21:41
Lovina said...

Why is she fooling herself na wa ooo some people will just want to b famous even if it means telling an obvious lie is a shame

28 February 2017 at 21:43
Anonymous said...

Yesooooo, my sister. Some people don't mind their business. I believe one part of this too much believe in rumour mill.

28 February 2017 at 21:45
Anonymous said...

All these fake stories. That is why you should let ThinTallTony tell you the truth instead of assuming he's married

28 February 2017 at 21:51
Anonymous said...

This fool is an animal

28 February 2017 at 21:53
Tpy said...

Useless fake girl

28 February 2017 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

Gifty is full of lies

28 February 2017 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

So so dumb! This girl makes me wanna puke. Fake ass jobless thing...

28 February 2017 at 21:57
Anonymous said...

A piece of advice to all men! Please all that glitters are not gold. The likes of gifty can kill a man gradually. Sorochukwu should thank God she spared his life, apparently because of his name. I wonder why men still give her attention. She's not even intelligent based on all her interviews. She talks OOP(Out Of Point)

28 February 2017 at 22:01
okereke daniel said...

How is it a lie???

28 February 2017 at 22:02
Anonymous said...

Fake lying bitch

28 February 2017 at 22:07
statemachines security said...

She got a superb gift when it comes to lying..
It a pity what this world is turnning to and what people will sacrifice for fame and money...
Yet so stupid,stupidly rich men we celebrate her by paying her for sex...

28 February 2017 at 22:15

