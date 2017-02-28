"Fake rumors make you stronger and bigger" - Gifty reacts to photos from her alleged wedding

Earlier today, a supposed cousin-in-law to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, shared photos reportedly taken at her wedding. She revealed that Gifty who claims to be single, actually wed a man named David Sorochukwu Akumah in 2014.
Gifty has however reacted in a post via her Instagram page after the photos hit the internet. She wrote:
"Love makes you smile...HATE makes you famous..FAKE rumors makes you stronger and BIGGER... PS: no matter what is said or written i will always be the HEAD in the GAME...... I AM GIFTY POWERS...that's my name! #GODCANBLESSANYBODY #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD"
31 comments:
This girl sabi lei...jeez
How can she say that..just accept u are a born flirt!
cool... u to talk
yeye pikin
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Smh😒😏😏
Enter your comment...this Gifty na Wa o.... we no even know who dey lie
This gifty,i carry bum bum for you o..
Pls tell Gifty to respond to the allegations against her cus they are weighty enough. The pictures, the date of the wedding ceremonies (trad / white), names of venues where events were held and names of dignitaries in attendance. All these couldn't have been mere fabrication.
This Girl is sick and needs help. So is she trying to tell us the wedding photos were photoshopped or they are from her upcoming movie?
Nawa! Na real wa!
Nne,re u married.those pics re real.why re u so fake.answer straight biko
Are u married or not? Ashawo u can't even defend urself. Fake girl.
So why are you a lier? Liers don't grow.
In dis Era of photoshop, we no longer know real and fake
...merited happiness
Were U the one in the wedding pictures or Not..
Don't come & refute rubbish abeg..
Bloody liar. Gift you are a disgrace to everyone fake girl.
madam fear God small.
she sounds dumb..is it true or not. she is rather being evasive..
what is d big deal in being married dat ppl r talking upanddan and she cant remove herself from such..if its a lie my dear by now u shd be laffing over it and show ppl its fake news instead of spewing rubbish
Even till now your still lying. Menh you can kill. I reject this type as a daughter in law in jesus name amen.
Hia are you agent of lair's? Is your father lai Mohammed? Must you be celebrity? Must you lia to be famous? Haba...
Why is she fooling herself na wa ooo some people will just want to b famous even if it means telling an obvious lie is a shame
Yesooooo, my sister. Some people don't mind their business. I believe one part of this too much believe in rumour mill.
All these fake stories. That is why you should let ThinTallTony tell you the truth instead of assuming he's married
This fool is an animal
Useless fake girl
Gifty is full of lies
So so dumb! This girl makes me wanna puke. Fake ass jobless thing...
A piece of advice to all men! Please all that glitters are not gold. The likes of gifty can kill a man gradually. Sorochukwu should thank God she spared his life, apparently because of his name. I wonder why men still give her attention. She's not even intelligent based on all her interviews. She talks OOP(Out Of Point)
How is it a lie???
Fake lying bitch
She got a superb gift when it comes to lying..
It a pity what this world is turnning to and what people will sacrifice for fame and money...
Yet so stupid,stupidly rich men we celebrate her by paying her for sex...
Post a Comment