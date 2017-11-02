Extremely sad news! West African Idols star Eric Arubayi has died

Just received an extremely sad news this evening. West African Idols 2007 runner-up, and gospel artist, Eric Arubayi, has died. He died this evening February 11th at Delta State University Teaching Hospital after battling an illness.
The singer who celebrated his 3rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 28th 2016, leaves behind a wife, Chinonso and a son. He was just in his mid-30s. What a sad, unbelievable loss. May his soul rest in peace, amen.
This is something he posted three weeks ago
This is the last photo of himself he shared on instagram 4 weeks ago...
6 comments:
Very sad indeed.
Chai SUCH A HANDSOME TALENTED HEAVENLY DUDE eww freeborn wept. Since terrorist buhari died every body don dey die as if DEATH NA INVITATION DUDE MAY UR SOUL REST IN PEACE extend my greeting to terrorist buhari and abacha in hell
#sad indeed
Sooo sad. May God comfort the family he left behind. Rest in peace, Eric.
#sad indeed
Eric? I know him Omg this is heart breaking 💔May God give his family the fortitude to bear their lost sad!
