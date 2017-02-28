Excusive update: One month after, 3 year old girl kidnapped by her mother's apprentice in Lagos found in Abia

She was found today February 28th, one month after she was kidnapped. Speaking exclusively to LIB, her father, Adebiyi Festus, says Oluwasemilore was sold to three families for N500, 000 and N600, 000 respectively and had even started school in Abia.
"Her mother's apprentice that kidnapped her sold her to a woman in Onitsha. Then from Onitsha they sold her again to one person at Awka at the rate of N500, 000. Then from Awka to Umuahia where she was sold at the rate of N600,000. The families she was first sold to rejected her saying this is not what they bargained for. They are selling the kidnapped children to childless people. It was in Badagry they caught Grace John and one guy. Grace then took them to the people she sold her to at Onitsha and then from Onitsha to Akwa and then Umuahia. My daughter had even started school there. They had even caught her hair"he said
I can't believe human beings can be this callous? What is this country turning into? Imagine the way they kept reselling the poor child as if she's some good? Kai
Wonder shall never end
Thank God she's safe
...merited happiness
God be praised...
