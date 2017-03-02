LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Exclusive update: See photos of movie producer, Seun Egbegbe in a police cell in Lagos

Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe along with his accomplice were arrested on Thursday after trying to rip off unsuspecting Mallams out of thousands of dollars at Gbagada General hospital. Egbegbe reportedly pretended to be employed at the hospital. He was however apprehended and whisked away to a Police station.

These exclusive photos show Seun Egbegbe in a cell at Area H command, Obudu, Ojota, Lagos. Just in case he later denies the incident like his phone theft case at Computer village.



Also, LIB met with one of the Mallams involved in the case. He however refused to comment or disclose any information, saying it was now in the hands of the Police...

6 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 February 2017 at 15:33
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Chai dude u don see ur life huh?HE NOW LOOKS LIKE TERRORIST BUHARI IN SICK BED. Only if u will learn but it pains me that criminals no dey learn TALKLESS A JUJU CRIMINAL LIKE U. Hmmm dude dey swear for u huh? Well















#sad indeed

3 February 2017 at 15:38
Anonymous said...

Toyin must b rash to have dated this guy, but yoruba boys and fake life

3 February 2017 at 15:39
obiora said...

What a shame!

3 February 2017 at 15:40
chinyere osakwe said...

Shameful shame

3 February 2017 at 15:40
Anonymous said...

yorubas and local 419

3 February 2017 at 15:41

Post a Comment

