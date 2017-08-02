Exclusive: Iyanya joins Tiwa Savage on Jay Z's Roc Nation management

Iyanya is still in New York and can't be immediately reached for comments, but LIB reached out to his management in Nigeria, The Temple Management Company whose media officer Femi Salawu responded to our enquiries with a carefully worded statement that reads:
'TMC and Mavin Records are focused on building bridges globally for the benefit of our talents. Both Companies' primary objective is to continually maximise the opportunities in the African continent as well as explore and develop new frontiers across the globe. Strategic international partnerships are key in achieving these objectives aimed at raising the profile of Mavin’s talents and our other talents. As the world is a global village, we are positioned as global players in the industry in bridging all divides globally. We will provide a detailed press release in due course'.
It's now safe to say after 3-months with Don Jazzy's Mavin records, Iyanya is finally 'Up to something'.
10 comments:
Yimu!liars STORY STORY STORYYYYYYYY ALL NA WASH WASH INCLUDE TIWA OVERHYPE OWN ALL NA WASH WASH WAITING FOR KOREDE BELLO TO JOIN TOO.
freeborn hiss.
#sad indeed
Wetin iyanya get to offer again abi na kukere remix him go do for jay z abeg make we hear word
Ok.. we're waiting..
Dats my man, beva mind wot ppl say, they tot u were gona be donjazzy houseboy.they neva know u were uptosomething.
Wow... That's so cool
All the best to him. .
Going higher
is tiwa savage done with the fart commercial?
sometimes reject some ideas
That was his main purpose for joining Mavin's enor even wait small
Congrats to him...but hope they are not signing these pple to their cultic group...pls y'all should read the terms and conditions before goin ahead to sign the deal o!
gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment