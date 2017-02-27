 Exclusive: Anambra state Police have not rescued the 3-yr-old girl being abused by her parents on allegations of witchcraft | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

Exclusive: Anambra state Police have not rescued the 3-yr-old girl being abused by her parents on allegations of witchcraft

Yesterday, there was a trending report about the Police rescuing a 3-year-old girl, Sarah, being abused by her parents in Nnewi, Anambra state. According to a Sam Itauma, he spoke to the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr. Sam Okaula, who supposedly said the girl, who is malnourished and skinny from starvation, has been rescued and her parents arrested. Itauma claimed that the girl was said to have mental challenges but is undergoing intense medical treatment.
LIB can however authoritatively confirm that this is false and an attempt to help the parents cover up their crime.
Speaking exclusively to LIB, our source revealed that the parents of the abused girl were never arrested. Although they have since stopped beating the child, the only result of any medical care she received was a tiny bandage on her head. Our source who has come in contact with the child believes that she is quite a sound child and does not have any mentalk issue as claimed. She is just traumatized from living in so much fear.

How did the cover up begin? Our source revealed that AN anonymous man came to the house and was overhead alerting the child's parents that corpers have put his daughter's pictures on the Internet. The man left with Sarah and her mum and when they returned, she had just a bandage on her head.

Thereafter the parents went berserk. Sarah's father came to the corper's part of the lodge to warn and threaten them to keep off from his affairs, saying that the welfare of his child was none of their business.

Any NGO or appropriate government agency that wants to intervene in this case of abuse can investigate further at NYSC NCCF family house at Obiagu, Amichi, Nnewi, Anambra state.
