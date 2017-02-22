Ex-police reveals he killed two of his brother, others, on orders from the Philippine president

He made this revelation at a news conference at the Philippine Senate in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. He went on to say that when President Rodrigo Duterte was the mayor of Davao, he ordered and paid him and other members of a death squad to kill criminals and opponents, including a kidnapping suspect, his 7-month pregnant wife, his 4 and 5-year-old sons, his son-in-law and two house helps. In tears, Lacanas said that in 2003, Duterte also paid him and others to kill a prominent radio broadcaster who criticizes Duterte.
When Lascanas retired from the police force he said he had a prick of conscience which led him to reveal the truth.
Over the years, Duterte has been repeatedly accused of running death squads during his time as Davao mayor, spanning over twenty years, and also as the president, an accusation Duterte has both denied and confirmed through the years.
He, however, agreed that he has personally killed people to set an example for the police on how to carry out their duties.
A lot of people have died following Duterte's 'war on crime' causing Amnesty International to say that this may amount to crimes against humanity.
