Ex Governor Isa Yuguda forfeits his properties to EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday sealed off an Estate that belongs to the immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda. EFCC announced that the former Governor has forfeited his poroerties to them 'due to money laundering and diversion of public funds'. They wrote on their Facebook page:
Ex Governor Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, February 4, 2017, executed the interim order granted by Honouble Justice J. T. TSHOHO of Federal High Court Abuja Division in respect of the forfeiture of the property of Malam Isa Yuguda, former Governor of Bauchi State. The property is located on plot 184 Attahiru Bafarawa close, beside Fariah Suits, GRA, Bauchi. The order of the court is pending the final determination of investigation and prosecution of the former Governor on abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds.
Then added:
“The EFCC has seized a house located at 184 Attahiru Bafarawa Close, beside Fariah suites , old GRA, Bauchi, Bauchi State belonging to a former governor of the state, Mallam Isa Yuguda, pending the conclusion of investigation against him bordering on abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds. “The court had directed the Bauchi State Lands Registry to furnish the EFCC with the copies of all documents including building plan approval in respect of the property.”
No comments:
Post a Comment