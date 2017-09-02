 Everything that you have brought to our attention will be addressed - Senate president addresses TUC/NLC protesters | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Everything that you have brought to our attention will be addressed - Senate president addresses TUC/NLC protesters

Today, a nationwide protest organized by the Nigeria Labor Congress and Trade Union Congress TUC held in Lagos and Abuja. At the Abuja rally, protesters made their way to the National Assembly where the were addressed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki who said,
 'We feel your pain! We hear your words! Everything that you have brought to our attention will be addressed. The exchange rate is high, the tension is high -- the only thing that has stayed low are your salaries'.


Funmi Ambode said...


Seen...

9 February 2017 at 17:40
BONARIO NNAGS said...

It can only get better, we suffer today for the gains tomorrow.
Ww need to be disciplined in our spending as a country, our National Assembly members should do something about their bogus salary.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

9 February 2017 at 17:45
Ohiren's Zone said...

Hope something drastic is done soon....

9 February 2017 at 17:50
Bablo said...

9 February 2017 at 17:54
AIRBAG100 said...

Mad people are u saying that u not aware of the bad situation huh

9 February 2017 at 18:16
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

9 February 2017 at 18:17
$martphones$upportBiz(Click my name) said...

9 February 2017 at 18:18
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMMM OKAY OO





AUNTY LINDA 👩





9 February 2017 at 18:29
daniel ubong said...

The story remain the same,wrong men on power.

9 February 2017 at 18:40

