Everything that you have brought to our attention will be addressed - Senate president addresses TUC/NLC protesters

Today, a nationwide protest organized by the Nigeria Labor Congress and Trade Union Congress TUC held in Lagos and Abuja.
At the Abuja rally, protesters made their way to the National Assembly where the were addressed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki who said,
'We feel your pain! We hear your words! Everything that you have brought to our attention will be addressed. The exchange rate is high, the tension is high -- the only thing that has stayed low are your salaries'.
