'Every time Beyonce does something, I realise how dumb blacks are' - Singer, Ntsiki Mazwai blasts Africans

South African musician, Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her Twitter page to label Africans 'dumb' and 'starstruck' over the overwhelming reaction they expressed after Beyonce's pregnancy announcement.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017, millions of fans across the World, flooded social media platforms with congratulatory messages after the American singer announced that she was expecting a set of twins.
An unpleasant Ntsiki, in a series of tweets, also lashed out at the media for distracting people from more important issues than Beyoncé's pregnancy news.
See her tweets after the cut....
