Evening of colours and style as Kansai Plascon launches in Nigeria

The company is a premium coatings company thatpride itself in its array of quality paints designed to portray their customers’ taste and style.
According to the President, Kansai Plascon Paint Limited, Hiroshi Ishino‘‘the finest finish and long lasting results are guaranteed when you paint with Plascon's eight premium quality paint brands; namely Double Velvet, Cashmere, Velvaglo, Water Based Velvaglo, Bathrooms & Kitchens, Wall & All, Micatex and Nuroof Cool. Since Plascon introduced its initial seven-year quality guarantee, the Premium Flagship Range has undergone extensive exposure tests in the harsh Southern African environment.
Continuous technical advancements have enabled Plascon to confidently raise the bar on guarantees again. The interior flagship paints now boast guarantees of up to 15 years.
Exterior flagship paints are guaranteed for an equally substantial 12 years’’.
