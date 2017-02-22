Etisalat strengthens bond with its channel partners at annual conference

The event provided a platform for top officials of Etisalat Nigeria and the channel partners from across the country to review the performance of the business in 2016, map-out the targets for 2017 and identify growth opportunities.
In his welcome remarks the Vice President, Channel Sales and Service, Ken Ogujiofor, said the essence of the annual conference was to ensure that the channel partners align with the company’s vision to consistently bring value to its customers through innovation and excellent service.
He praised them for pulling through 2016 which quite challenging than was envisaged.
“We were able to pull through with our innovative products and services and the collaboration we have with our partners”.
The partners gave thumbs up to Etisalat for supporting them to succeed in challenging business environment saying they experienced growth in the virtual airtime distribution business in 2016 even with the current economic situation.
