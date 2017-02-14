Erm, Kanye West is suffering memory loss?

Kanye West was nominated 8 times at the 2017 Grammys but didn't win one. Good thing for him, he wasn't at the show but that's not what people are buzzing about. In a red carpet interview at the Grammys, Yeezy's mentor Malik Yusef told Pop Sugar;
"I been to Kanye's house, sat down with him for about six or seven
hours, his memory is coming back which is super good…I spent time with
his family…He’s not working right now, not working, just going through
processes…"
His memory is coming back? Remember Kanye suffered a psychotic break after exposing his bitter rift with Jay Z and Beyonce late last year
