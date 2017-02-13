Eric Arubayi's brother reveals consumption of expired drugs caused his death

On Saturday Feb. 11th, West African idol 2nd runner up, Eric Arubayi died after a brief illness. His brother, Derrick Arubayi has revealed that he took expired malaria drugs which led to his death.
Speaking to Vanguard, Derrick revealed that Eric had been sick with malaria and typhoid and things got worse after he took the expired drugs. It led to liver failure which eventually led to his death.
“He had malaria and typhoid, which was untreated. It later became worse after he took a medication that had expired and this triggered his liver ailment and afterwards, every other thing just followed at a fast pace before his death.
“The only thing that we had to say is that he lived for Christ. We just want the world to know that the name Eric Odafe Arubayi was for a reason beyond the West Africa Idol show. For that reason, God would make manifest even beyond his glorious ascension." he said
4 comments:
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Expired drug huh?what a shame.no wonder i no dey take Nigeria medicine cause i no wan die now..AT UR LEVEL U NO FIT TRAVEL FOR TREATMENT HUH?imagine IS HIGH TIME THESE YORUBA PEOPLE THAT DEAL ON THIS EXPIRED DRUG BE TAKING AS TERRORIST BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT DIFFRIENT FROM APC BOYS CALL BOKO HARAMS.no wonder terrorist buhari decided to die in London hospital than Nigeria hospital.
May the soul of DORO AKUNYILI REST IN PEACE NO ONE WILL BE LIKE U MA IN NAFDAC OFFICE. Freeborn wept.
#sad indeed
#sad indeed
RIP Eric...
Na wa oo this Nigeria don tire person o! Medicine wey u buy with your money na im come kill you.. It's terribly sad..
