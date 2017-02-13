 Eric Arubayi's brother reveals consumption of expired drugs caused his death | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 13 February 2017

Eric Arubayi's brother reveals consumption of expired drugs caused his death

On Saturday Feb. 11th, West African idol 2nd runner up, Eric Arubayi died after a brief illness. His brother, Derrick Arubayi has revealed that he took expired malaria drugs which led to his death. Speaking to Vanguard, Derrick revealed that Eric had been sick with malaria and typhoid and things got worse after he took the expired drugs. It led to liver failure which eventually led to his death.
“He had malaria and typhoid, which was untreated. It later became worse after he took a medication that had expired and this triggered his liver ailment and afterwards, every other thing just followed at a fast pace before his death.
“The only thing that we had to say is that he lived for Christ. We just want the world to know that the name Eric Odafe Arubayi was for a reason beyond the West Africa Idol show. For that reason, God would make manifest even beyond his glorious ascension." he said
Posted by at 2/13/2017 08:28:00 am

4 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

13 February 2017 at 08:52
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Expired drug huh?what a shame.no wonder i no dey take Nigeria medicine cause i no wan die now..AT UR LEVEL U NO FIT TRAVEL FOR TREATMENT HUH?imagine IS HIGH TIME THESE YORUBA PEOPLE THAT DEAL ON THIS EXPIRED DRUG BE TAKING AS TERRORIST BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT DIFFRIENT FROM APC BOYS CALL BOKO HARAMS.no wonder terrorist buhari decided to die in London hospital than Nigeria hospital.
May the soul of DORO AKUNYILI REST IN PEACE NO ONE WILL BE LIKE U MA IN NAFDAC OFFICE. Freeborn wept.


















#sad indeed
















#sad indeed

13 February 2017 at 08:54
OSINANL said...

RIP Eric...

13 February 2017 at 09:01
Nma Lib said...

Na wa oo this Nigeria don tire person o! Medicine wey u buy with your money na im come kill you.. It's terribly sad..

13 February 2017 at 09:11

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts