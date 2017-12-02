EPL title race gets more interesting as Liverpool thrash Tottenham 2-0

Terrific goals from Senegal/Liverpool winger Saido Mane, ensured Merseyside club, Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 2-0 in front of their home fans, adding more credentials to their title aspirations. With Liverpool's 18 shots compared to Tottenham's 7 shots, Jurgen Klopp's men totally controlled the game as Saido Mane, fresh from returning from AFCON tournament in Gabon, scored two goals in his first start for the club this year.
With this loss, Tottenham have now missed the chance to go 6 points behind Chelsea and will now have themselves to blame.
