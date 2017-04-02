LIS

LIS

Saturday, 4 February 2017

Eminem attacks Donald Trump in his latest release

Detroit born rapper, Eminem has taken shot at President Donald Trump in a profanity-laced verse on 'No Favors' a song off Big Sean's "I Decided" album, which was released on Friday, February 3, 2017. In his verse, Eminem said:

'I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando/ Your man don't want it, Trump's a b**** I'll make his whole brand go under'.
He also touched on issues like police brutality, the Flint water crisis, racism in America.
This won't be the first time Eminem will attack Trump.
Back in October 2016, he dropped an explosive eight-minute freestyle, where the rapper shared passionate political commentary about the 2016 election and slammed Trump supporters.

So far, Trump is yet to respond either by a statement or through Tweets.
Posted by at 2/04/2017 07:03:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts