Eminem attacks Donald Trump in his latest release

'I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando/ Your man don't want it, Trump's a b**** I'll make his whole brand go under'.He also touched on issues like police brutality, the Flint water crisis, racism in America.
This won't be the first time Eminem will attack Trump.
Back in October 2016, he dropped an explosive eight-minute freestyle, where the rapper shared passionate political commentary about the 2016 election and slammed Trump supporters.
So far, Trump is yet to respond either by a statement or through Tweets.
