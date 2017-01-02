Ella Mensah Slay in new photos

Ghanaian born, Delectable actress, Princess Emmaunella Gifty Mensah. Popularly known as Ella Mensah is one screen Diva that has come stay.
In 2010,Ella Mensah she had her first appearance on screen, she went to drop a a friend off on a movie Location in Ghana.
She was noticed and asked to play a role in the movie title "Bed of Rose" alongside Majid and Nadir Buari.
Her first experience was enough to kiss her profession as a journalist goodbye.
In 2012,Ella was invited to Nigeria,for a movie role"titled " treat her like a Lady"since then Ella has not look back.she has made Nigeria her second home ,appearing in over 50 movies,.
She remains one of the few Ghanaian actresses to have cross over successfully to Nollywood, and the awards. And accolades has never stopped coming .
her social media handles
Twitter @ellamensa
Instagram@iamellamensah
Facebook @ Ella Mendoza Mensah snapchat
@goodgyalella1
PR. J media
