Eku Edewor and her baby girl cover the February 2017 issue of Genevieve Magazine

In August 2016, LIB exclusively revealed that TV Gal Eku Edewor and her fiance, Chini Odogwu, were expecting a baby (See here) .. LIB also exclusively revealed when the baby, a daughter, was born in London.
The first photo of their baby girl has now been revealed as Eku covers the February 2017 issue of Genevieve Magazine. In an exclusive interview, she talks about the beauty of motherhood and not being under pressure to get married. She also opens up about meeting her fiancé Chini Odogwu, about separating her private and public life and snapping back into shape after her baby’s birth.
Genevieve Magazine also authoritatively revealed that the couple have begun preparations for a destination wedding.
