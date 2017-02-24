 Ekobits Masterclass Training | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 24 February 2017

Ekobits Masterclass Training

EkoBits ICT Academy introduces EkoBits Masterclass. The academy is part of a global network of Bits schools in over eight countries that offer demand aligned training in creative technology. If you would like tospecialize in professional Digital design, this is a great opportunity for you to acquire professional training and certification in Graphics design.

 

Best of all, you will be changing the lives of disadvantaged youth learn more at www.bitsacademy.org 

Learn and Earn
Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign (The trinity of design applications)
Contact Information
EkoBits Academy: +2348076733217, +2348135331188.
Email: info@ekobits.academy
Posted by at 2/24/2017 01:35:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts