Friday, 10 February 2017

EFCC raids former NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu’s home in Kaduna, allegedly recover $9.2m, £72,000

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided the home of former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu in Kaduna state on Wednesday and allegedly recovered $9.2 million in his safe.

According to Vanguard, also recovered after the raid was £72,000 which is reportedly the largest sum of cash the commission had recovered in recent weeks.

Yakubu who served as NNPC boss from 2012 to 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, was arraigned by the anti-graft agency in June 2016 on allegations of money laundering.
