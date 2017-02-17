EFCC issues statement on it's staff dismissed for corruption

A former employer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abubakar Abdu, who is challenging the termination of his appointment by the agency on Thursday February 16, closed his case.
Abdu, a former Operative of the Commission had filed a suit against the EFCC before Justice Rakiya B. Haastrup of the National Industrial Court questioning the legality and process of his termination, praying that he be reabsorbed and given his position.
The EFCC had terminated his appointment for engaging in the “crime of attempting to extort money, indiscipline, falsehood and prevarication”. But he argues that he was “incriminated”. He is also accusing the Appointments Promotions and Disciplinary, APDC, of the Commission for not giving him a fair hearing, having thrown out his defence “in order to find him culpable to warrant a termination”.
Investigations by the EFCC, had however, found him culpable of extortion. Abdul was alleged to have defrauded one Prince Raphael Uzoigwe and, “committed an offence against discipline” as stated in Section 36 of the EFCC Staff Regulations.
The medical records, hospital card, reports and receipts, as well as, school fees receipts for the children of Fatima Abdul, who testified as a witness for him, were listed and tendered in evidence as Exhibits CW-Doc 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34 (a-e).
Under cross-examination, Fatima said: “I had diabetes and hypertension since 2010 and have been managing and taking care of it. In 2014, my husband informed me that he had been issued an official query. He told me the reason behind the issuance of the query. He informed me and showed me the query. Thereafter, he informed me of his dismissal in January 2015. My friend brought the dailies in which his photograph appeared to me.”
Justice Haastrup has adjourned to May 4, 2017 for the defence to open its case, and instructed that all witnesses must be present in court on the new date.
