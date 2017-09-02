EFCC invites Arik Air Chairman for questioning

Confirming the event, Arik Air in a statement by its spokesman, Adebanji Ola disclosed that EFCC only visited to have a meeting with the chairman.
“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, 8 February 2017 visited Arik Air’s head office,” his statement disclosed.He said further,
“They held a brief meeting with Chairman of Arik Air, Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide after which the Chairman visited their Ikoyi, Lagos office for further discussions and to respond to their enquiries. Having satisfactorily answered the query, the Chairman later left the EFCC office.”The airline has been facing numerous challenges in recent months ranging from delayed payment of workers salary, debt to aviation fuel suppliers, delayed and cancelation of flights amongst others.
4 comments:
Yes that's the way to go.
They should be asked how they got themselves into such mess
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
