Dulux Names ‘Steel Symphony 2’ as 2017 Colour of the Year ‘Steel Symphony 2’ is 2017 Dulux Colour of the Year

According to a global team of expert, ‘Steel Symphony 2’ is the colour of the moment that reflects the signs of the times and a fresh look at life. It’s a beautiful colour palette, which is simple to understand and yet so new, sophisticated and versatile.
Speaking during a briefing session with professional stakeholders,the Managing Director, Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, Mrs. Omolara Elemide stated that Dulux hastaken the leadership role of sensitizing Nigerians about the annual global trends,overriding mood and dominant colour. These annual trends and colour predictions have been globally accepted by the generality of stakeholders in the sector.
Elemide described the 2017 Colour of the Year -‘Steel Symphony 2’ as the colour of the moment and a must-have colour that is relevant to bring out the aesthetics of homesas well as offices.She stressed further that the theme for the 2017 Colour of the Year ‘Life in a new light’ resonates with the colour whichis truly adaptable and friendly, fitting into all life and interior styles and has the ability to combine and contrast with other colours, thereby making it the perfect choice.
“Apart from leading in colour mastery, Dulux is renowned for its superior functional performance, beautiful finishes and emotional appeal. The brand has been able to achieve this through knowledge and understanding of the functional, aesthetics and emotional needs of its target customers. These qualities give us competitive advantage and we will continue to work hard to sustain and enhance these brand credentials” she said.
The professional bodies present at the briefing includes; Interior Design Association of Nigeria (IDAN), Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB),Nigerian Institute of Architects, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Real Estates Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and Dulux Decorators Club.
Also speaking on the 2017 Colour of the Year, the Marketing Manager, CAP Plc. Mr. Dominic Oladeji noted that the 2017 Dulux Colour of the Year is a calming and soothing colour, which mirrorsthe calm yearning of hope. He noted that the colour is symbolic especially at this present time of economic decline, by creating a space for calm reflection that would engender hope and positivity.
He disclosed that the Dulux Colour of the Year is chosen based on a constant monitoring of emerging social, economic and design trends happening around the world by a panel of independent design experts from different fields of architecture, design and fashion.
Oladeji then enjoined customers and stakeholders in the building and construction value chain to explore the Dulux Colour of the Year 2017 - ‘Steel Symphony 2’ and its supporting colour palette to reflect, create calm and inviting mood in their homes and offices.He advised customers to visit the numerous Dulux Colour Centers (DCCs) and Dulux Colour Shops (DCSs) to meet with our well-trained Colour experts to help them in the makeover of their homes and properties.
