"Duke and I are 100% fine" - BankyW assures well wishers
There was a fire incident inside BankyWs home in Lagos in the early
hours of today. He however escaped on time with his dog, Duke, and the
fire was put out with help from his neighbours and workers around the
compound.
Pele
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
ok... nice to know that
Good to hear
...merited happiness
Ok seen
Gud to knw this, & be more careful too
