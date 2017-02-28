 "Duke and I are 100% fine" - BankyW assures well wishers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

"Duke and I are 100% fine" - BankyW assures well wishers

There was a fire incident inside BankyWs home in Lagos in the early hours of today. He however escaped on time with his dog, Duke, and the fire was put out with help from his neighbours and workers around the compound.
