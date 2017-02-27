 SSS recovers guns, magazines at Abuja home of former Benue state governor, Gabriel Suswam | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

SSS recovers guns, magazines at Abuja home of former Benue state governor, Gabriel Suswam

Officials of the State Security Service SSS, says it has recovered a cache of guns and magazines in a property allegedly belonging to former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, after conducting a search on the property on February 24th.
 In a statement signed by one Tony Opuiyo and released yesterday, the SSS said the property that was searched is located at the Maitama area of Abuja. The building which is being used by a firm named Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd, was traced to the former governor.

Suswam was subsequently invited and has been helping the agency in its investigation.

According to the statement, items said to have been recovered from the property included  Glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition, Mini-Uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds respectively; forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and one AK-47 rifle. Also recovered from the property are twenty-one Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy; 23 luxury designer watches; and 45 keys to various exotic cars were also said to have been recovered from the property.

All the items were recovered from a Mercedes Benz S550 with registration number: BWR 135AH; and a Maserati 4.7 with registration number: BWR 207 AJ.
9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Guns? Na em b news.even my father has a gun in the house.which politician no get gun? Next pls

27 February 2017 at 10:09
Anonymous said...

What is he doing with all this weapons. Is he a retired General or police officer.

27 February 2017 at 10:10
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

It's for protection Abeg. Are Fulani not killing there people? What has the FG done concerning the killings in benue?

Long live LIB

27 February 2017 at 10:34
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmm


...merited happiness

27 February 2017 at 10:38
Iphie Abraham said...

So?








Lib addict#just passing#

27 February 2017 at 10:50
Anonymous said...

what is a former governor with security details doing with guns?some of you are just blinded by anything that is fed ur ignorant black asses!

27 February 2017 at 11:00
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Keys to 45 exotic cars, and he left his state in huge debt while leaving office.
Nigeria must be purged of corruption.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

27 February 2017 at 11:02
Swain Peters said...

Instead of looking for looted fund,well, I don't support arms dealing in a country that has a fragile security system

27 February 2017 at 11:04

