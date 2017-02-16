Dream of becoming a pro footballer ? Live your dream with The Future Academy

Well the answer is simple –Opportunity.
If the Club Scouts never get to see you play, you will NEVER get the chance to achieve your dream.
Register for The Future Academy Team Selection tryout for the SPF U-17 SUMMER SCOUTING, CAMP & TOURNAMENT IN SPAIN. - JUNE 2017
Which offers :
- Intensive camp and tournament in spain
- Compete against spanish clubs including Valencia CF, Villareal CF and Levante CF
- Get spotted by pro coaches, agents and scouts.
“Your chance to make it in the world of Pro Football starts right here – right now !
Tryout will hold in LAGOS, ABUJA, IBADAN, ILORIN, OGUN ( New cities will be added ) between MARCH 25 - APRIL 8
How to register ?
Step 1 : TRYOUT FEE OF 3500
Acc Name : FUTURO ACADEMY LIMITED
contact for more account details call 08091336779
STEP 2 :
log on to www.thefutureacademy.com.ng and input your details and payment confirmation or call 08091336779 for manual help
STEP 3
RECEIVE YOUR TRYOUT INVITATION, DATE AND VENUE.
For more info or help, please call 08091336779.
The Future Academy is a football management agency focused on youth player development and creating a genuine opportunity for players to be spotted for a pro contract.
Contact
IG : www.instagram.com/thefutureacademy
FB : www.facebook.com/TheFutureAcademyNG
TW : www.twitter.com/FutureAcademyNG
web : www.thefutureacademy.com.ng
TELL : 08091336779
