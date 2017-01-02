Dream the Lekki Southern Villa Homes

Building your dream home from scratch, especially if you’ve never worked with an architect, builder and design team before can take a lot of your time if not all of it.
To make the project a little easier to wrap your head around it, here’s
Lekki Southern Villa Homes.
Lekki southern Villa Homes will execute what you want, because we know
it’s important for us to personalize your home and make it yours and
home that you’re proud of.
The Lekki Southern Vila Annex is located at Sangotedo, 12 minutes away
from the VGC Round-About. It comes with a certificate of ownership(C of
O) as title document.
What exactly are you paying for in Lekki Southern Villa Homes?
A personal residence, you can afford with libraries, grocery stores,
and fitness centers (or a community center with all of the above)
Custom homes built for and with you. You can make rooms bigger or
smaller, upgrade cabinets and pick bathroom tile that warms your feet
and heart.
Safety community (and no traffic wahala)
Your home nearby the mall and open spaces and when it’s time to relax,
do you do in trendy restaurants close to your Home?
And so many more… We accommodate custom designs.
With a down payment of 9,000,000 Nine Million Naira these dreams can
become reality.
Hey, it’s your dream house, after all. So make the call today.
Hotline: 0700 1000 000
09020906507 Peace
08122493114 Obiora
09055557516 Chioma
Sales@pennek.com
www.pennek.com
WHEN EVER I FEEL DOWNCAST I READ THIS VERY ARTICLE " AWESOME PIECE"
Na money remain
...merited happiness
