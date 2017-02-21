Dream Kardashian is only 3-months old and MTO says Blac Chyna is pregnant again...lol

Dream Kardashian, the beautiful daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian who was born at a Los Angeles hospital on November 10, 2016 is a little over 3 months old, but MTO insists that her mum, Blac Chyna is pregnant again...lol. Below is how they are reporting it...
MediaTakeOut.com told you guys about the rumor that Blac Chyna was pregnant again a few weeks ago. Well it ain’t rumor y’all it’s FACTS. Chyna showed up to Amber Rose’s son Bash’s birthday party yesterday – and she was clearly showing. Chyna’s pregnancy comes at a tumultuous time in her life.
She and Rob recently announced that they were BREAKING UP and ending their engagement, just last week. But now it got us wondering – if Rob and she aren’t together . . . is there a chance that SOMEONE ELSE could be the child’s father???
5 comments:
eMpTyO thinks everyone is pregnant.
Same people that claims rihanna was pregnant early last year
LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
If you are a serious lady and you need my hot services in the other room,don't worry don't be shy feel free to contact and whatsapp me 08183165717. I am so hot strong and very sweet that you have ever been dreaming of all this while.
Post a Comment