 Drake is that man! He's pictured on a date with Twin sisters on Val's Day | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Drake is that man! He's pictured on a date with Twin sisters on Val's Day

Rapper Drake was seen having dinner at London’s Novikov restaurant with twin sisters on Val's Day. The rapper is currently on tour in the UK. After dinner, he left for his hotel alone in a car, followed by his dinner companions in a separate car. See another photo after the cut..



Posted by at 2/16/2017 06:02:00 pm

4 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

And then what?



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

16 February 2017 at 18:05
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He's hot


...merited happiness

16 February 2017 at 18:13
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol 6god.
Fall in love with Drake at your own peril.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

16 February 2017 at 18:16
livingstone chibuike said...

Mr scatter i trust u..soon u will count dem join d list

16 February 2017 at 18:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts