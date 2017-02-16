Drake is that man! He's pictured on a date with Twin sisters on Val's Day

Rapper Drake was seen having dinner at London’s Novikov restaurant with twin sisters on Val's Day. The rapper is currently on tour in the UK. After dinner, he left for his hotel alone in a car, followed by his dinner companions in a separate car. See another photo after the cut..
And then what?
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
He's hot
...merited happiness
Lol 6god.
Fall in love with Drake at your own peril.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Mr scatter i trust u..soon u will count dem join d list
