"Don't hate...celebrate" COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo writes as he poses with his new power bike

........ Really pastor?.. Why would pastor care about haters? All vhiz new generation pastors sef... Ese Walter's left over... lols...........Wasted generation......
HOW ON EARTH IS THIS BOZO A PASTOR?NIGERIANS ARE SO GULLIBLE IT HURTS.HOPE HE BUYS ONE FOR ESE WALTER OR WHICHEVER USHER HE IS SCREWING NOWTODAY PORSCHETOMORROW GUCCI BAGNEXT WHO KNOWS A JET MAYBE..NEVER SALVATION .. ONLY VANITY. BODY CARES ABOUT WHAT YOU HAVE OR DON'T HAVE. I HAVE 8 CARS AND I HAVE NEVER TAKEN PICTURES INSIDE OR INFRONT OF ANY.LIFE IS BIGGER THAN WHAT MONEY CAN BUY.
Good for him...merited happiness
Lol, pls I want to marry a pastor!Long live LIB
THIS CLOWN HAS NO PINT OF GODLINESS IN HIM (PERIOD)HIS CHURCH IS FULL OF HALFWITS SO HE CAN EASILY MANIPULATE THEM"Mugu fall, guy chop"-- Fela Kuti
Issokay seen
We celebrate you pastor
Blessed
Wat business of urs is it?
I grew up reading of saints who would abandon their family's great wealth to live a life of servitude and serving the poor. There are still western people like that today..amd we all saw it during the ebola disease surge. They left their lives of comfort to go to disease ridden countries to give their life helping others. We also see people like mother theresa who lived and died in calcutta helping the poor. But all our nigerian pastors know how to do is to live a life of luxury, and they don't even have the decency to keep it low, instead they show off and post some nonsensical message about not hating.We may blabber about how "morally corrupt" the western countries are, but i guess the reason why they are better than africans is because they are better human beings.. some of them at least. Most of their rich donate huge amounts to charity and to the less priviledged and even to us africans. Yet they are quite humble about their wealth. Just look at bill gates or mark zuckerberg for instance. Our pastors never preach about servitude and loving your neighbour which is the real thing Jesus wants us to do, instead all they do is to preach about how God will multiply your fortunes if your pay tithes and how God will put your enemies to shame. We will continue to be second hand people till we change our mentality about wealth. The sooner Nigerians quit being obsessed with wealth, the sooner we progress..
True talk
Gbam!!! You have said it all. Nigerians are so religious and gullible. Gooosh!
