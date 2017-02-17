 "Don't ever love a woman more than she loves you" - AKA | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

"Don't ever love a woman more than she loves you" - AKA

South African rapper, AKA who announced he ended his relationship with Bonang Matheba just shared the above tweet...
Posted by at 2/17/2017 08:45:00 pm

24 comments:

Great G said...

If not what will happen?

17 February 2017 at 20:50
GALORE said...

Kikikikiikikiki



I am waiting for @Bonang




All ds Na wash to me

@Galore

17 February 2017 at 20:52
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Well spoken MR FAME WHORE.love her the way she love u.if u love a bitch more than she love u hmmm NA PRIDE U GO EAT. SHE WILL TAKE HER SELF AS DEMI GOD. Dude hope u wan release music huh? ALL NA WASH WASH.
when is terrorist buhari corpse landing Nigeria oooo i wan come back to Dance i concur oooo
















#sad indeed

17 February 2017 at 20:57
Babyoku Oku said...

Kikiki nemesis

17 February 2017 at 21:00
#Chinemerem said...

Sure bro I bilv u..

17 February 2017 at 21:01
asuku said...

nawa for you oo aka, when u dey enjoy u no advice guys na nw u kon dey advice sha we hear you

17 February 2017 at 21:03
Anonymous said...

True talk, a words is enough for a wise one.

17 February 2017 at 21:06
Baba For The Broads said...

This will change your life forever
https://twinkas.com/account

17 February 2017 at 21:08
uniquechic said...

you cant actually measure ur partners love all u can see is his/ actions, loyalty and commitment...
if u tink u love ur partner more dan he does den ur just wasting ur time pondering ova what doesnt cut..he mite not be good at showing it as u can doesnt mean d love is less..
but if ur partner shows no love towards u rather u waka..if dia is no love from d onset den dont waste ur time..love is not actually a disease like ppl and romantic books portray..u have a choice who to love and if ur willing to grow d long 9 yards

17 February 2017 at 21:08
David Lucky said...

So true

17 February 2017 at 21:09
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Agbusi gba otele, otele amuru ako
So that's all you learnt from the publicity stunt you and Bonang are trying to pull



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 February 2017 at 21:12
Baba For The Broads said...

This will change your life forever
https://twinkas.com/account

17 February 2017 at 21:20
Valin Ferdy said...

Hmm. Love gone sour

17 February 2017 at 21:23
Valin Ferdy said...

He he he he. When the love dey shark u, you no talk all this one.now Tori don get k-leg, u don turn preacher of love. Abeg shift.

17 February 2017 at 21:25
Valin Ferdy said...

He he he he. When the love dey shark u, you no talk all this one.now Tori don get k-leg, u don turn preacher of love. Abeg shift.

17 February 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY

17 February 2017 at 21:33
Victor Onobume said...

DJ zinhle probably laughing right now!!!

17 February 2017 at 21:33
Vivian Reginalds said...

haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 February 2017 at 21:39
Anonymous said...

Its 100% real.
Don't just try it but go for it.
$25 is what you get free for a start.
Just through this link
http://trustpay.club/?ref=Eminent

17 February 2017 at 21:41
livingstone chibuike said...

Kip ur advice to urself

17 February 2017 at 21:49
Linda 7up said...

You are expecting your father's corpse who didn't give you a formal education.

17 February 2017 at 21:58
sholetoga said...

Na the truth my guy.......but how do you measure who love more.........

17 February 2017 at 22:01
Anonymous said...

That na normal street yarns naa, it just shows he is not a street boy, that's one rule in relationships that you pick up from the streets. D'banj tasted it nd backed out as a sharp naija Street boy.

17 February 2017 at 22:03
dee boi said...

Good for him... dee

17 February 2017 at 22:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts