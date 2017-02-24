Don't abandon Buhari, continue praying for him, CAN tells Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has once again asked its member to continue praying for President Muhammadu Buhari until he returns back to the country hale and hearty from the United Kingdom where he has been since January 10,2017.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja said the results of President’s medical tests suggested further rest.
In a swift reaction to the new development, the CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, on Thursday in Abuja, urged all well-meaning Nigerians especially Christians not to cease praying for the President, the acting President and the country until he returns in good health and sound mind.
Ayokunle, in a statement issued and signed on his behalf by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications); Pastor Adebayo Oladeji reminds Christians that it is their responsibility to pray for the country and her leaders in season and out of season.
“I call on all well meaning Nigerians, especially Christians not to cease praying for President Muhammadu Buhari as he takes further rest as advised by his doctors until he returns back to the country hale and hearty to continue his good works.
“It is needless reminding you that as Christians, our responsibilities include but not limited to making supplications, prayers, and intercessions, and giving thanks for our leaders and for all that are in the position of authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour…’” (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
The CAN President also allayed fears being expressed in some quarters that the prolonged absence of Buhari has created a vacuum in the Presidency cited the transfer of power to the Vice President “who is up to the task” unlike what happened during the Presidency of the late Umaru Yar Adua.
“We don’t see the need for any hue and cry being made by some people that his unprecedented absence could create a vacuum in the Presidency since President Buhari has done what is needful by transferring power to the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is up to the task.
“The Church should also continue praying for him for divine wisdom, knowledge and understanding as he discharges his constitutional responsibilities.”
Meanwhile, Ayokunle called on the security agencies to rise up to the security challenges in the Southern Kaduna by flushing out the hoodlums who are still killing the innocent people despite the presence of policemen and soldiers in the area.
“We call on the security agencies in the country to stop the killings in Kafanchan despite their presence in the area, we heard of recent attacks in Atakar and Kaninkon villages of Kaura and Jema’a local government areas in the state”.
“All hands should be on deck to flush out those criminals from their hideouts in order to restore a permanent peace to the Southern Kaduna communities once and for all.”
4 comments:
How do you pray for someone whom people close to him claim he's hale and hearty and only undergoing a routine medical test??? Did Buhari tell CAN he is sick? Did they speak with Buhari???
A video has been circulating online about Buhari's call to an Imam of a certain mosque during prayer time with all the Muslim ummah in the mosques and people were smiling, laughing, nodding and clapping hands on hearing the voice of the president.
Yet the president couldn't place same call to Nigerians and his voice heard by all.Honestly, i've lost interest in his health issues. Everything concerning his alleged vacation reeks of lies and politics.All I want is for him to return and continue from where he stopped since he's healthy as they claim.
I've supported this man but now I wonder what happened to the man we believed in.Nobody is too big to be ill oh but these people are making leaders too big for it
After you guys set the tone of hatred? The 9 billion wey una collect Don finish?
He's an enemy of peace; he holds his silence as his fulanis kill the innocent. What exactly are you praying for? That he should live to continue killing Christians and oppressing people with EFCC except his friends? CAN, you've got your prayer points mixed up. Ideally he should be in a state in which he can't govern Nigeria.
No more sai baba? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
