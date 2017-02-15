Donald Trump slams CNN, NY Times, Hillary Clinton and intelligence community in series of new tweets

on Tuesday after the New York Times ran a report saying US intelligence intercepted calls which showed members of his presidential campaign repeatedly had contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials' before the election.
Trump has now taken to Twitter to blast media agencies like the NY Times, CNN and Washington Post saying they just hate him and reports linking him to Russia was merely an attempt to cover-up Hillary Clinton's campaign mistakes.
Trump also blasted the FBI and NSA for illegally giving secret information to the media, saying it'll not help him when he starts to deal with North Korea.
Trump has now taken to Twitter to blast media agencies like the NY Times, CNN and Washington Post saying they just hate him and reports linking him to Russia was merely an attempt to cover-up Hillary Clinton's campaign mistakes.
Trump also blasted the FBI and NSA for illegally giving secret information to the media, saying it'll not help him when he starts to deal with North Korea.
More tweets below...
No comments:
Post a Comment