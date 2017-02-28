Donald Trump says Obama is behind protests at GOP tonwhalls and leaks coming from the White House...lol

President Donald Trump says he believes former President Barack Obama is behind angry town hall crowds Republicans face across the country.
Trump in an interview on Fox News' said 'I think he (Obama) is behind it. I also think it is politics, that's the way it is'. Trump then discussed the leaks that have disrupted his first month in office.
"You never know what's exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you're probably right or possibly right, but you never know. No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that's politics. And it will probably continue."
10 comments:
Smh for this man. Can't he just concentrate on his leadership ?
Long live LIB
Did Trump really said this about Obama? Not nice ooo!
Trump don turn Reno and FFK...
Blaming Obama for his Foolishness...
This guy won't behave himself
Lib addict#just passing#
i see it now, the Republican party is the American version of the APC = Blame everything
This guy is so sick. He is a disgrace to that highly revered office.
What is so unbelievable about what Trump said? Do these things not happen everywhere? He is new to politics and is telling it as it is. The writer of this article must be so bitter and ignorant to include that "lol." Linda we expect more from you, please try to encourage unbiased reporting on your website.
I think American are just lucky to have had a stable economy far before now,otherwise, with this trump of a guy, it would have been a catastrophic era for the Americans.
Dis guy don mad
Godtakeover usa
He talks too much, that's his problem
