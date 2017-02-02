LIS

Thursday, 2 February 2017

Donald Trump says, 'Let's pray for Schwarzenegger's 'Apprentice' ratings', Arnold fires back 'Let's switch jobs'

President Donald Trump was at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington a few hours ago when he took aim at Arnold Schwarzenegger and the TV show 'Apprentice' saying the ratings "went right down the tubes". He then told the prayer-friendly group to say one for the movie star.

Arnold didn't let the steam cool off before he responded with a Twitter video telling Trump, 'Hey Donald, why don't we switch jobs, you take over TV since you are an expert in ratings and i take over your job so people can finally sleep comfortably again'. Watch the video after the cut...


Posted by at 2/02/2017 05:10:00 pm

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Lol! So cool

2 February 2017 at 17:13
livingstone chibuike said...

lol very funny

2 February 2017 at 17:14
RareSpecie Z said...

These guys r still good tyme pals. They jst playin with ya'all.

2 February 2017 at 17:17
chioma jacinta said...

Daz gud *it's well*8

2 February 2017 at 17:17
Gideon Okorie said...

2 February 2017 at 17:18
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol what sort of President is this.
More like president market women association



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

2 February 2017 at 17:23
Anonymous said...

Linda he also gave Trump an epic response on him improving his abysmal low approval rating ever as an incoming president. Trump has an inferiority complex. That was the first thing he said on national prayer breakfast. That's sad. Arnold was a two terms governor of California, and that's a huge bragging right.

2 February 2017 at 17:23
Tex King said...

U.S don enter one chance.....

2 February 2017 at 17:24
Uka Chidinma said...

still remembering one of your movie COMMANDO.

2 February 2017 at 17:31

