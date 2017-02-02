Donald Trump says, 'Let's pray for Schwarzenegger's 'Apprentice' ratings', Arnold fires back 'Let's switch jobs'

Arnold didn't let the steam cool off before he responded with a Twitter video telling Trump, 'Hey Donald, why don't we switch jobs, you take over TV since you are an expert in ratings and i take over your job so people can finally sleep comfortably again'. Watch the video after the cut...
The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
Lol! So cool
lol very funny
These guys r still good tyme pals. They jst playin with ya'all.
Daz gud *it's well*8
Lol what sort of President is this.
More like president market women association
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Linda he also gave Trump an epic response on him improving his abysmal low approval rating ever as an incoming president. Trump has an inferiority complex. That was the first thing he said on national prayer breakfast. That's sad. Arnold was a two terms governor of California, and that's a huge bragging right.
U.S don enter one chance.....
still remembering one of your movie COMMANDO.
